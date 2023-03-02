CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois hosts Michigan for their last home game of the season and after a battle for 40 minutes, the game went into double OT where Illinois pulled off the win 91-87 win.

The two seniors for Illinois led for the Illini. Matthew Mayer with 24 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. had 21. Illinois shot 41% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc.

Michigan’s Hunter Dickerson led for the Wolverines with a double-double with 31 points and 16 rebounds. Kobe Bufkin stepped up when the Illini slowed Dickerson’s scoring in the first half, with 23 points.

Illinois will head to Purdue Sunday for an 11:30 a.m. game.