Illinois beats Iowa, wins at Carver-Hawkeye for first time since 2017

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn set a new career high with 18 rebounds, to go along with 17 points, to lead Illinois to its first win over Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the Brad Underwood era Monday night. It’s the first victory for the program against the Hawkeyes on their home court since 2017, in an up-and-down game for both teams that saw multiple long scoring runs and droughts.

The Illini (7-2, 2-0) now have two wins to open up Big Ten play for the first time since the 2013-14 season, closing out the early two-game portion of the league slate before it picks back up after the new calendar year.

Both teams traded first half runs with the Illini taking a 20-10 lead out of the gate but the Hawkeyes responded in a big way, going on a 14-0 run, 21-2 overall, to take a 31-22 advantage. Despite the Iowa outburst, Illinois was able to hold its own by using a 17-5 run to end the first half, heading to the locker room up 39-36.

Alfonso Plummer hits 4 three-pointers, including a clutch bucket down the stretch in Illinois' first win at Carver Arena since 2017.



"What I do behind the cameras — I'm always working on my game." pic.twitter.com/9q9tuWcloz — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) December 7, 2021

Alfonso Plummer hit three buckets from behind the arc in the first half but his fourth and final trey of the game was the one that mattered the most. The Illini gave up a 15-point lead in the second half, which allowed Iowa to put it within three, but Plummer delivered with a clutch bucket to keep the Illini ahead with less than two minutes to play.

The #Illini have won 9 of 10 in the Big Ten on the road dating back to last season:



"I feel like it's our mindset, it's become our culture now"



"It's becoming a regular thing now"



"To go do that, you got to believe you can do it and our guys are believing" pic.twitter.com/6cGztWKgWe — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 7, 2021

“I’m always proud what I do on the court, because what I do behind the cameras, the media, I’m always working on my game, trying to get better, and when something like that happens, it made me proud and happy.”

“It’s what makes this league the best in the country, is every night is a sellout and a packed house, and to go out and do that, you gotta believe, and our guys are believing,” Underwood said.

"I think we've identified some roles, which is key and I think that was the turning point of last year"



The #Illini say they're coming together and finding their roles and identity



"Guys are buying into their roles and the culture" pic.twitter.com/w9TbPoncpp — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 7, 2021

“Kofi said we’re either going to be really sad in 40 minutes or really happy in 40 minutes, and when you make it that simple and play as hard you can, and you get on a roll and it’s all good,” Illinois senior wing Jacob Grandison said.

"I feel like I'm way more confident right now, and I'm way more mature."#Illini center Kofi Cockburn had just 12 field goal attempts against Iowa today, but says team success = individual success. pic.twitter.com/dOdZ3ng6kQ — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) December 7, 2021

Despite 18 turnovers, playing off the glass make a big difference for Illinois. They out-rebounded the Hawkeyes 52-23.

“Rebounding is toughness,” Cockburn said. “We gotta be tough to box out and get that rebounding down. And I think that offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding kept us in a lot of games.”