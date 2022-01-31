Illinois basketball up to No. 18 in rankings, freshmen continue to provide spark

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is up to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Illini (15-5, 8-2 B1G) jumped six spots after beating No. 10 Michigan State at home and Northwestern in Evanston. After starting the season ranked 11th, the Illini have bounced around the polls, but will have several more opportunities to climb the rankings, with a tough February schedule ahead. Just this week, Illinois hosts No. 11 Wisconsin on Wednesday before traveling to Indiana on Saturday, with a trip to No. 4 Purdue scheduled for next Tuesday.

One big key to the Illini’s success last week was the play of the team’s three freshmen. Luke Goode, RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski all provided a spark off the bench in different ways. Goode scored 9 points in 28 minutes against the Spartans, both season highs. Podziemski made a late 3 against the Wildcats that sparked a comeback win at Northwestern. He played a big chunk of minutes late alongside Melendiz, who after only scoring four points since mid-December, tied a season high with six points against the Wildcats.

“Just stay ready,” Melendez said about his key to finding success on Saturday. “All that confidence comes from practice, just working on your game. After practice a little extra work and just keeping that mindset that anytime, your time can come.”



“You go with RJ, you go with Podz, two guys that haven’t played a lot and we needed them all,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about the freshmen. “For him (Melendez) and those guys not to melt and be nervous and uptight or whatever, in the middle of a Big Ten season, just step in and do their job, I’m really happy for those guys.”

No. 18 Illinois and No. 11 Wisconsin tip-off Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.