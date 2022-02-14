WCIA — Illinois basketball is up one spot in the Associated Press rankings this week to No. 12 in the country. The Illini (18-6, 11-3 B1G) split a pair of games last week, losing at No. 3 Purdue, before beating Northwestern at home Sunday afternoon. This is the highest Illinois has been ranked since the middle of November, when the poll released on Nov. 15 had the Illini as the 10th-ranked team in the country with a 2-0 record. The Orange and Blue started at No. 11 in the first AP Top 25 of the 2021-22 season.

The Illini start the new work week one-half game ahead of the Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 B1G) in the conference standings. No. 15 Wisconsin is a full game back of Illinois with No. 19 Michigan State 1.5 games back, with a trip to East Lansing to face the Spartans (18-6, 9-4 B1G) awaiting on Saturday. First up for the Illini though, a trip east to take on Rutgers Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT. The Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5 B1G) have won three straight games, including an upset at Wisconsin over the weekend, and are 12-2 at home this season.