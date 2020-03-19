Illinois Basketball Top 10 Moments from 2019-2020 season

WCIA — There are always several moments that define a season, some are simply wins and losses, while others are smaller pieces of a bigger puzzle that shape a team’s character and make-up. We’re counting down the Top 10 moments of the Illinois men’s basketball 2019-2020 season and want your help.

We’ve compiled 14 of our favorite moments, what are your Top 10?

Top 10 Moments: (in season chronological order)

-Beat Grand Canyon in crazy arena in Phoenix to snap seven game losing streak in non-conference road games

Big nights from Cockburn (23 p, 14 r) and Felix (21 p, 6 r) led the way as the #Illini improved to 2-0 on the season.



🎥 Check out the highlights from Grand Canyon. pic.twitter.com/qeYXxzgmtd — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 9, 2019

-Upset No. 5 Michigan at State Farm Center, first win over Top 5 ranked opponent since 2013 against No. 1 Indiana

Illinois holds on in Champaign!@IlliniMBB picks up its first Top 5 win since 2013 by knocking off No. 5 Michigan at home: pic.twitter.com/S1tNd7VDU7 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 12, 2019

-Holding Purdue to 37 points in 63-37 win over the Boilermakers, who shot program worst 25% from field, 1,800th all-time win in Illinois history, just 18th team in NCAA to hit do that

🎥 Alan Griffin had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the #Illini to a dominating 63-37 win over Purdue. pic.twitter.com/tFlVOdSWL0 — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 6, 2020

-Win at Wisconsin snaps 15-game losing to the Badgers, first win at Kohl Center in a decade, only team to beat the Badgers in Madison this season

STREAK BREAKERS: @IlliniMBB ends a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin, beating the Badgers for the first time in Madison in a decade. We've got all the highlights and a LIVE report from @WCIA3Marlee in 5 minutes on @WCIA3 pic.twitter.com/cJtpojZpOa — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 9, 2020

-Beat Purdue in West Lafayette for the first time since 2008, sweeping season series against Boilermakers (first since 2008-09)

Ayo Dosunmu was confident after the #Illini win their 5th-straight game and beat Purdue at Mackey for the first time since 2008.



"I feel like we have that swag where we're playing confident…I feel like the leadership is right, the locker room is right." pic.twitter.com/QQghPG8qo2 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 22, 2020

-Ayo hits last second game winner at Michigan to beat Wolverines in Ann Arbor for first time since 2010, Illini take sole possession of first in Big Ten

Ayo Dosunmu FTW 🔥@IlliniMBB gets the road win over Michigan! pic.twitter.com/UH1ywy8B5B — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 25, 2020

-Sold Out crowd to see the first ever Friday night Big Ten game against No. 9 Maryland, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt in house to watch his Terps win 75-66

Illinois couldn't have asked for a better start but a big Maryland run to end the half and a slow #Illini start to the 2nd too much to overcome in loss. Highlights, LIVE postgame report from @CraigWChoate and @WCIA3Marlee, plus full post game presser here: https://t.co/sHxexVtrHI — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) February 8, 2020

-20-point comeback vs. Michigan State falls just short, as Ayo goes down trying to make game winning shot. Dosunmu scored 15 of his 17 points in second half

-Ayo surprises everyone and comes back after injury at No. 9 Penn State, scores 24 in upset win to snap four game losing streak, starts four game winning streak

-Alan Griffin breakout game at Northwestern, scoring career high 24 points, including six 3-pointers

#Illini win 74-66, with a career-high 24 points for Griffin. Kofi Cockburn also notches his 12th double-double of the season pic.twitter.com/tX17GKCnno — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) February 28, 2020

-Illinois takes down Indiana in front of Sold Out State Farm Center for 4th-straight win, Ayo hits late 3 to give Illini 20th victory of the season

-Kipper Nichols puts up season high 10 points on senior night, leading Illinois to victory over No. 18 Iowa, giving the Illini double bye in B1G Tourney

KIPPER IS A MAN POSSESSED 💪



10 pts

4-4 FG

2-2 FT

3 rebs (all 3 off.)#Illini up 62-48 | 11:51 2H pic.twitter.com/xdD3L9Fnbg — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 9, 2020

-Ayo winning first team All-Big Ten, first Illini to bring home that honor since 2010 (Demetri McCamey)

He hit big shots all year for @IlliniMBB. Now he's been named to the All-Big Ten First Team.



Highlights from Ayo Dosunmu's amazing season: pic.twitter.com/W8v5w76vp2 — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) March 9, 2020

-Kofi winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, first Illini to get newcomer of the year since 2010 (DJ Richardson)