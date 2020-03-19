Breaking News
Illinois Basketball Top 10 Moments from 2019-2020 season

WCIA — There are always several moments that define a season, some are simply wins and losses, while others are smaller pieces of a bigger puzzle that shape a team’s character and make-up. We’re counting down the Top 10 moments of the Illinois men’s basketball 2019-2020 season and want your help.

We’ve compiled 14 of our favorite moments, what are your Top 10?

Top 10 Moments: (in season chronological order)
-Beat Grand Canyon in crazy arena in Phoenix to snap seven game losing streak in non-conference road games

-Upset No. 5 Michigan at State Farm Center, first win over Top 5 ranked opponent since 2013 against No. 1 Indiana

-Holding Purdue to 37 points in 63-37 win over the Boilermakers, who shot program worst 25% from field, 1,800th all-time win in Illinois history, just 18th team in NCAA to hit do that

-Win at Wisconsin snaps 15-game losing to the Badgers, first win at Kohl Center in a decade, only team to beat the Badgers in Madison this season

-Beat Purdue in West Lafayette for the first time since 2008, sweeping season series against Boilermakers (first since 2008-09)

-Ayo hits last second game winner at Michigan to beat Wolverines in Ann Arbor for first time since 2010, Illini take sole possession of first in Big Ten

-Sold Out crowd to see the first ever Friday night Big Ten game against No. 9 Maryland, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt in house to watch his Terps win 75-66

-20-point comeback vs. Michigan State falls just short, as Ayo goes down trying to make game winning shot. Dosunmu scored 15 of his 17 points in second half

-Ayo surprises everyone and comes back after injury at No. 9 Penn State, scores 24 in upset win to snap four game losing streak, starts four game winning streak

-Alan Griffin breakout game at Northwestern, scoring career high 24 points, including six 3-pointers

-Illinois takes down Indiana in front of Sold Out State Farm Center for 4th-straight win, Ayo hits late 3 to give Illini 20th victory of the season

-Kipper Nichols puts up season high 10 points on senior night, leading Illinois to victory over No. 18 Iowa, giving the Illini double bye in B1G Tourney

-Ayo winning first team All-Big Ten, first Illini to bring home that honor since 2010 (Demetri McCamey)

-Kofi winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, first Illini to get newcomer of the year since 2010 (DJ Richardson)

