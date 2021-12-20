Illinois basketball staying vigilant against COVID-19 with dozens of programs on pause nationally

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With dozens of programs on pause across the country due to COVID-19, including several in the Big Ten, Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood says he’s encouraging his team to stay vigilant in the fight against the virus.

“All we can do is try to tell our players to be as safe as they can, mask up and follow the procedures that our university, our athletic program, DIA (Division of Intercollegiate Athletics) put in place for us and let’s continue to be as safe and sound as we can be knowing that there has been a resurgence.”

As of Monday, fellow Big Ten schools Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers were all on a pause due to the virus. More than three dozen Division I schools are also on pause right now, having to adjust their schedule either rescheduling or canceling games as a result.

Men’s college basketball is up to 40 programs that have had to go on COVID pause this season, with 35 of those programs currently unable to play a game as of 3 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/faUPXT8h1I — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 20, 2021

Illinois is back in action on Wednesday for the annual Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri. The match-up returns to St. Louis after it was moved to Columbia last season due to COVID-19. The Illini (8-3) have lost three straight in the series to the Tigers (6-5) with the last win coming for the Orange and Blue back in 2017.