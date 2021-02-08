Illinois basketball schedule updated, will play at Nebraska this week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois basketball team picks up a game this week. The Illini will travel to Nebraska Friday night at 8 p.m. to play its postponed game from last month. The Huskers had to reschedule the game on Jan. 13 due to COVID-19 issues within their program.

The Illini (13-5, 9-3 B1G) were not scheduled to play until next Tuesday after No. 3 Michigan postponed its game against No. 6 Illinois on Thursday. It was supposed to be the first game back after they’ve missed the past two weeks due to a public health shutdown from the state, after the COVID-19 B117 variant was found within the athletic program. No date has been announced yet for the two teams to play, in what was supposed to be a battle for first place in the Big Ten.

The rescheduled game against the Huskers (4-9, 0-6) is just one of three updates announced on Monday. Illinois will now face Michigan State on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in East Lansing. That game is also a makeup from last month. As a result, the Nebraska at Illinois matchup is now pushed back to the last week of the season, with an official date and time still pending. The Huskers were supposed to travel to Champaign on Jan. 24.