CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is preparing for their first exhibition game versus Quincy tomorrow at home. The Illini had a scrimmage Saturday against Kansas, where head coach Brad Underwood says they got to learn a lot about his new team.

Underwood says one of the biggest challenges tomorrow is letting freshman get used to the crowd. Sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said after Saturday’s scrimmage, he’s excited about what this team can do.

“The way we were able to move the ball, Kansas is a really great team, played great defense, the way we were able to get in the paint, score at a high level, different ways we can switch, stuff like that. I’m excited for this team,” Hawkins said. “We were in their battling with Kansas and for you to say you’re up there with Kansas it means a lot.”

Illinois plays at the State Farm Center Friday at 7:00 p.m.