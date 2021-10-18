Illinois basketball ranked No. 11 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

WCIA — Illinois basketball is ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released on Monday. The Illini are one of five Big Ten teams mentioned by voters. Gonzaga will start the season as the nation’s top ranked team, followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas.

Michigan is the top ranked Big Ten team in sixth, with Purdue one behind in seventh. Illinois follows at 11th, then Ohio State 17th and Maryland 21st. Illinois finished last season No. 2 in the last AP Top 25 poll but had a disappointing second round exit from the NCAA tournament.

RANKTEAMPV RANKCONFERENCEPOINTS
1Gonzaga (0-0)1West Coast1,562 (55)
2UCLA (0-0)Pacific 121,459 (8)
3Kansas (0-0)12Big 121,427
4Villanova (0-0)18Big East1,332
5Texas (0-0)9Big 121,315
6Michigan (0-0)4Big Ten1,255
7Purdue (0-0)20Big Ten1,213
8Baylor (0-0)3Big 12992
9Duke (0-0)Atlantic Coast963
10Kentucky (0-0)Southeastern894
11Illinois (0-0)2Big Ten861
12Memphis (0-0)American Athletic831
13Oregon (0-0)Pacific 12775
14Alabama (0-0)5Southeastern713
15Houston (0-0)6American Athletic694
16Arkansas (0-0)10Southeastern673
17Ohio State (0-0)7Big Ten581
18Tennessee (0-0)Southeastern563
19North Carolina (0-0)Atlantic Coast547
20Florida State (0-0)14Atlantic Coast381
21Maryland (0-0)Big Ten294
22Auburn (0-0)Southeastern267
23St. Bonaventure (0-0)Atlantic 10238
24Connecticut (0-0)Big East161
25Virginia (0-0)15Atlantic Coast125

Others receiving votes:Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John’s 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

