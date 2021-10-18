Illinois basketball ranked No. 11 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

WCIA — Illinois basketball is ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released on Monday. The Illini are one of five Big Ten teams mentioned by voters. Gonzaga will start the season as the nation’s top ranked team, followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas.
Michigan is the top ranked Big Ten team in sixth, with Purdue one behind in seventh. Illinois follows at 11th, then Ohio State 17th and Maryland 21st. Illinois finished last season No. 2 in the last AP Top 25 poll but had a disappointing second round exit from the NCAA tournament.
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|Gonzaga (0-0)
|1
|West Coast
|1,562 (55)
|2
|UCLA (0-0)
|Pacific 12
|1,459 (8)
|3
|Kansas (0-0)
|12
|Big 12
|1,427
|4
|Villanova (0-0)
|18
|Big East
|1,332
|5
|Texas (0-0)
|9
|Big 12
|1,315
|6
|Michigan (0-0)
|4
|Big Ten
|1,255
|7
|Purdue (0-0)
|20
|Big Ten
|1,213
|8
|Baylor (0-0)
|3
|Big 12
|992
|9
|Duke (0-0)
|Atlantic Coast
|963
|10
|Kentucky (0-0)
|Southeastern
|894
|11
|Illinois (0-0)
|2
|Big Ten
|861
|12
|Memphis (0-0)
|American Athletic
|831
|13
|Oregon (0-0)
|Pacific 12
|775
|14
|Alabama (0-0)
|5
|Southeastern
|713
|15
|Houston (0-0)
|6
|American Athletic
|694
|16
|Arkansas (0-0)
|10
|Southeastern
|673
|17
|Ohio State (0-0)
|7
|Big Ten
|581
|18
|Tennessee (0-0)
|Southeastern
|563
|19
|North Carolina (0-0)
|Atlantic Coast
|547
|20
|Florida State (0-0)
|14
|Atlantic Coast
|381
|21
|Maryland (0-0)
|Big Ten
|294
|22
|Auburn (0-0)
|Southeastern
|267
|23
|St. Bonaventure (0-0)
|Atlantic 10
|238
|24
|Connecticut (0-0)
|Big East
|161
|25
|Virginia (0-0)
|15
|Atlantic Coast
|125
Others receiving votes:Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John’s 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.