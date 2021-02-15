Illinois Basketball moves up to No. 5

(WCIA) — Illinois basketball is back in the Top-5 for the first time since November. The Illini come into the week as No.5 after beating unranked Nebraska on Friday.

The Illini are fourth in the NET rankings, with six Quad 1 wins. Michigan (No. 3) and Ohio State (No. 4) also hold a spot in the Top-5, making it the first time three Big Ten teams have been in the Top-5. The Illini will get Ohio State for the regular-season finale, while their game against the Wolverines hasn’t been rescheduled yet.

Michigan returned this weekend, following a three-week COVID-19 pause. They missed five games during that period, leaving several left to reschedule. head coach Brad Underwood still hopes to see and Illini-Wolverines matchup this season.

“It’s one and two in the league, two Top-5 teams, and yet you’ve got all kinds of issues out that goes well beyond just the two schools to fit that in,” said Underwood. “It’s literally a crapshoot at this point for what it will look like.”

Illinois freshman Coleman Hawkins is also getting a grasp of how difficult this league has been. The jump from high school to college ball is difficult, let alone when you’re playing in the Big Ten.

Hawkins was ranked as a three-star recruit, with his high school team ranking No. 7 in the country. He admits adjusting to the Big Ten level has been a challenge, but is finally getting his footing.

“You can get popped by any team, weather your going into overtime with Nebraska, or you’re right there with Wisconsin, every team is great in this conference,” said Hawkins. “But I think I’ve done a good job adjusting and knowing where my place is on this team.”

Hawkins is averaging 5.9 minutes per game, and scored five points in 10 minutes at Nebraska. The team now looks ahead to Northwestern, who they will face on Tuesday.