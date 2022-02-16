WCIA — Rutgers basketball has one of the best home court advantages in the country this season. The Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5) are 12-2 on their own floor, including wins over No. 1 Purdue, No. 13 Michigan State and No. 16 Ohio State. On the contrary, Rutgers is just 3-7 on the road, including a 35-point loss in December to Illinois in Champaign. In Piscataway though, Jersey Mike’s Arena (previously known as the RAC) is a tough place to play.

“The fans are right on top of you, it’s old as hell, the acoustics are dynamic, everything reverberates in there,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “The students are right there on you. The players literally can’t hear me in a timeout and there’s tremendous energy. The student impact there is as good as there is in the country. It’s turned into a great home court and Steve (Pikiell) should be commended for that and their players. It’s a sell out and anytime you get that kind of energy in a building it can be a positive for the home team.”

Illinois has been the Big Ten’s best road team the past three seasons, with 18 wins in league play outside of State Farm Center, four more than the next closest team. Overall, the Illini (18-6, 11-3) are 18-9 in that stretch, including victories in eight of their last 10 Big Ten road games, and 13 of the last 16.

Illinois and Rutgers tip-off at 6 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network Wednesday night.