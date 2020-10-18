Illinois basketball faces challenges scheduling non-conference games

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini basketball schedule hasn’t been released yet, despite the team already a few days into their official practices. Head coach Brad Underwood says without a doubt the season will start on November 25th, but there has been no word on a schedule from the Big Ten.

“There’s a lot of issues that don’t have anything to do with games, but have everything to do with scheduling the games,” says Underwood. “It’s maddening, it’s been a challenge.”

Some of those challenges include scheduling non-conference play. They’re have been reports that the Illini will host a Multi-Team Event in Champaign. While the team has not confirmed these reports, sources from Eastern Illinois University told WCIA that they were invited to play in an MTE in Champaign.

There are other practical challenges, as Underwood and his staff attempt to put together a non-conference schedule.

“Other teams and other conferences aren’t testing the way we’re testing, and how do you control all those things? Control hotels, control air travel, control buses?,” says Underwood. “So that’s the number one objective of us is the safety, so we can get to Big Ten play and be as safe and as healthy as we can be.”

Underwood also says they’re trying to manage scheduling around the holiday season, and finals week at the University. The Illini are already out of the Emerald Coast Classic since the tournament was cancelled. Their game against Arizona was also postponed.