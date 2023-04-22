CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a win yesterday, Illinois is hosting Minnesota for game two of the series. Illinois’ Jake Swartz with the start, second batter of the game, Golden Gophers Jake Perry turns on it out to right field and it hits the scoreboard for a solo homerun. Minnesota takes the lead early, up by one.

In the 2nd inning, Illinois’ TJ Constertina comes in to pitch with bases loaded. Minnesota goes with the squeeze play and Illinois gets the out at first, but one more run will score for the Gophers. Minnesota is up by two now. Constertina gets Illinois out of the inning.

Bottom of second, Branden Comia grounds it to short, Gophers turn the double play, but Illinois will get one run on the board to make it 2-1 Minnesota.

Illinois goes on to win the game 5-3. They’ll play the third game of the series at home Sunday at 1:00 p.m.