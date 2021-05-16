Illinois baseball, softball split against Iowa

IOWA CITY (WCIA) — Both Illinois baseball and softball took on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City Sunday, but only one came out with a win.

Baseball got up early over the Hawkeyes thanks to a home run by Ryan Hampe and a two-run single from Taylor Jackson, leading the Illini to a 6-2 win.

Softball finished up their regular season with a lead over Iowa after Delaney Rummell drove home a run with a bloop single. Iowa responded and didn’t relent the lead, winning 4-3. The Illini were not chosen by the selection committee for the NCAA Tournament, ending their season.

