Illinois baseball looking to turn corner ahead of back-to-back double headers

(WCIA) — There’s been a schedule change for Illinois Baseball this weekend, and they will face Michigan in back-to-back double headers starting on Saturday. The were supposed to play a two-game pod against both Michigan and Northwestern, but the Wildcats are pausing team activities due to COVID-19 affecting their program. The series against Michigan will start at 11:30 a.m.

The 13-14 Illini have a chance to move above .500 with wins this weekend–after a rollercoaster start to the season. The team is coming off a series victory over Purdue where three pitchers combined for a no-hitter. The Illini say now is the perfect time to turn a corner in their season.

“You put in so much work and you want to see the results, and obviously that’s a win,” says Pitcher Riley Gowens. “But the next thing is using this to build more confidence. I think a lot of the guys agree that let’s hope this is a turning point in the season.”



“We have not let one game, and/or one series deter us from working hard,” says head coach Dan Hartleb. “With the work that they’ve put in, and the attitude they’ve had, and the production that we’ve had in practice, it’s rewarding to see those guys go out and have success.”