CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois baseball lose to Illinois State 12-9. The Illini started off hot with a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but bats got hot for Illinois State, putting 6 runs on the board in the second inning.

Redbirds didn’t stop there, Redbirds continued to light it up with adding four more runs in three innings. Illinois rallied in the 6th with a homerun from Branden Comia, but Illinois was not able to get the win.