Illinois athletics planning to play all fall sports

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman says the plan is to play all sports this fall. Whitman joined Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones and Director of Sports Medicine Randy Ballard for a briefing on Thursday morning to discuss the school’s plan to return to competition and testing so far.

“Every decision that has been made, starting with the conference only model and with some of the scheduling items that will be forthcoming, all are being made with the eye of putting us in the best position possible to have sports,” Whitman said on the Zoom call. “With the understanding that if circumstances dictate, we certainly won’t hesitate to pull the car over if you will. But we’re hoping we can keep the car driving down the road for as long as possible and hopefully all the way into the end of the fall seasons.”

Whitman said about 165 Illini athletes are on campus right now representing the football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and soccer teams. Weekly nasal swab tests are administered, with nearly 1,000 athletes, coaches and staff taking them so far. Whitman said it’s likely two tests will be given during the season, with one coming before a game and one after. Illinois is not making test result numbers public.

Illinois will comply with Governor Pritzker’s Phase 4 Restore Illinois plans, which prohibit tailgating. A 20% maximum capacity crowd will also severely limit the amount of fans at Memorial Stadium. Whitman says he’s hopeful the tailgating restrictions could change, if people follow the rules and the infection rates stay low.

“I think there could be opportunities for some relaxing of these guidelines but we have to earn it,” he said. “We have to prove to the world that we’re responsible and that we can be a community that demonstrates that we can exist in a socially distant environment, that we can attend these larger events and mitigate against the spread of the virus. I think we should all accept that as a challenge. That when we come to these events, we wear our masks, we keep ourselves separated. We follow appropriate protocols and if we do that, then hopefully once the students are back in town, once the games are underway, we can point to some evidence and go back to the Governor’s office and hopefully see the relaxing of some of these guidelines.”

Memorial Stadium will only seat between 10,000 to 12,000 this fall, according to Whitman. The state mandated 20% capacity limit would be 12,134. Season ticket holders will likely be placed in a new seat for this season, with everything going back to normal for 2021. Whitman is asking for patience as the ticketing office deals with all the changes.

“We’re going to ask for people to be understanding of that and to be flexible with us,” he said.