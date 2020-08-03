Illinois athletics announces COVID-19 numbers for first time

23 positives out of more than 1,200 tests, three are still active

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois athletic department announced its COVID-19 numbers for the first time publicly on Monday. Out of more than 1,200 tests administered, 23 returned positive, for a positivity rate of less 1.9 percent. Of those 23 positive tests, three remain active. All others have recovered and returned to workouts.

Twelve Illini athletes tested positive upon arrival to campus. Only four of the positive tests were remotely symptomatic. In those cases, symptoms were minor and there were no hospitalizations. 100-plus football players are on campus, accounting for more than 75 percent of positive tests.

JUST IN: Illinois athletics announces COVID-19 testing numbers for the first time. Out of 1,200+ tests, 23 were positive, for an overall positivity rate of less than 1.9%. Of the 23 positives, only three remain active with all others having recovered and returned to workouts. — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) August 3, 2020

Illinois had 164 student-athletes who had returned to campus to participate in voluntary team activities, as of July 30. The vast majority of these student-athletes, who began arriving in groups in early June, compete in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Since arriving on campus, all student-athletes have been tested at least weekly.

More than 100 football student-athletes are on campus, and they accounted for greater than 75 percent of the positive tests.