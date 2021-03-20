Illinois and Loyola set to battle for Sweet Sixteen spot

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — March Madness is all about matchups and storylines, and there are both in store on Sunday. The top seed Illini will face No. 8 seed Loyola in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, playing at 11:10 a.m. CT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to compete for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Land of Lincoln showdown features two of the best big men in the country in Kofi Cockburn and Cameron Krutwig, giving fans plenty to talk about going in. The players and coaches say they’re just trying to treat as another game on the schedule.

“It’s very easy to get wrapped up in the storylines, I don’t,” says Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. “I just have to look at it from the basketball perspective of ‘next game’. But I’m excited to be back in the tournament for our program and where I think we should be.”



“I look at all the games the same, but at the end of the day these are bigger games because its win or go home,” says Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu. “I try not to make the situation bigger than what it is, and not try to make the moment bigger than what it is. I just try to seize the moment and enjoy the moment.”

The Ramblers are no longer the Cinderella story from their Final Four run three years ago, but they do return several key pieces from that team that surprised so many. The Missouri Valley regular season and tournament champions say they’re more than ready for the challenge.

“This is March Madness, I’m just trying to survive and advance,” says Loyola guard Lucas Williamson. “Illinois is going to be a tough matchup for us, they’re one of the best teams in the country.”



“We have a respect for them, knowing they’re one of the top, hottest teams in the country,” says Loyola head coach Porter Moser. “We’ve won 18 out of 19 ourselves and I’m looking forward to the matchup, looking forward to the opportunity.”

A trip to the Sweet 16 is on the line, the Ramblers have been there more recently than the Illini, who are looking to make it past the first weekend for the first time since their Final Four run back in 2005.