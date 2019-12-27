Illinois All-Decade team announced as Illini arrive in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WCIA) — Illinois football announced its All-Decade Offensive team on Thursday, as the Illini arrive in San Francisco for the Redbox Bowl. WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns reports LIVE from outside the team hotel.
ILLINI OFFENSE ALL-DECADE TEAM (2010-19)
Quarterback – Nathan Scheelhaase* (second-team All-Big Ten in 2013)
Running Back – Mikel Leshoure* (second-team All-America in 2010)
Running Back – Reggie Corbin (third-team All-Big Ten in 2018 & ’19)
Receiver – A.J. Jenkins* (first-team All-Big Ten in 2011)
Receiver – Mike Dudek (second-team All-Big Ten in 2014)
Receiver – Geronimo Allison (honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2015)
Lineman – Jeff Allen* (second-team All-Big Ten in 2010 & ’11)
Lineman – Nick Allegretti* (second-team All-Big Ten in 2018)
Lineman – Ted Karras* (third-team All-Big Ten in 2015)
Lineman – Hugh Thornton (second-team All-Big Ten in 2012)
Lineman – Graham Pocic (honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2010 & ’12)
Placekicker – Chase McLaughlin* (Big Ten Kicker of the Year; first-team All-Big Ten in 2018)
Kickoff Returner – Dre Brown (third-team All-Big Ten in 2019)
Illini Offensive Player of the Decade – Nathan Scheelhaase*
*unanimous selection