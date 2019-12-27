Sign Up Now
Illinois All-Decade team announced as Illini arrive in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WCIA) — Illinois football announced its All-Decade Offensive team on Thursday, as the Illini arrive in San Francisco for the Redbox Bowl. WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns reports LIVE from outside the team hotel.

ILLINI OFFENSE ALL-DECADE TEAM (2010-19)

Quarterback – Nathan Scheelhaase* (second-team All-Big Ten in 2013)

Running Back – Mikel Leshoure* (second-team All-America in 2010)

Running Back – Reggie Corbin (third-team All-Big Ten in 2018 & ’19)

Receiver – A.J. Jenkins* (first-team All-Big Ten in 2011)

Receiver – Mike Dudek (second-team All-Big Ten in 2014)

Receiver – Geronimo Allison (honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2015)

Lineman – Jeff Allen* (second-team All-Big Ten in 2010 & ’11)

Lineman – Nick Allegretti* (second-team All-Big Ten in 2018)

Lineman – Ted Karras* (third-team All-Big Ten in 2015)

Lineman – Hugh Thornton (second-team All-Big Ten in 2012)

Lineman – Graham Pocic (honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2010 & ’12)

Placekicker – Chase McLaughlin* (Big Ten Kicker of the Year; first-team All-Big Ten in 2018)

Kickoff Returner – Dre Brown (third-team All-Big Ten in 2019)

Illini Offensive Player of the Decade – Nathan Scheelhaase*

*unanimous selection

