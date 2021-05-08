Illinois advances to Sweet Sixteen with win over Notre Dame

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois is moving on, after sweeping Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. This is the first time the program has advanced to the Sweet Sixteen since the 2016-17 season.

The boys are heading to Orlando!



Roll the tape 🔁#Illini pic.twitter.com/Y0ZCi55uMu — Illinois M Tennis (@IlliniMTennis) May 8, 2021

The Illini took the first point against the Irish, winning the doubles matches. Then, Noe Khlif secured the first singles point for the Illini winning in straight sets. Aleks Kovacevic and Alex Brown followed suit, winning the next two matches to clinch the 4-0 victory.

“Honestly yesterday we came out with not the best energy, and but I think today we completely turned that around, in doubles we came out with a bunch of energy, and we could feel that Big Ten Championship momentum,” says Brown.

“DePaul played such good doubles yesterday, and I think it was a smack upside the head,” says head coach Brad Dancer. “And so that certainly forced us to be ready for Notre Dame and everything they had and we know how good they are at doubles. Credit goes completely to the players today and their relentless pursuit of a Championship.”

Kovacevic is one win away from clinching his 100th career singles win. Up next, the Illini will face No. 1 seed Florida in the Sweet Sixteen in Orlando.