Illinois adds UT-Martin to schedule

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The final piece of the Illinois men’s basketball schedule has fallen into place as the team announces they will play UT-Martin on Dec. 5.

The Illini originally released their schedule with an opening on the date with the opponent marked ‘TBD.’ The Skyhawks have yet to play a game this season, they will start their own schedule with Evansville on Wednesday. Last season UT-Martin finished 9-20.

The No. 5 Illini will play the Skyhawks at the State Farm Center at 8 p.m. Saturday. The game will be on Big Ten Network.