Illinois adds Michigan grad transfer Brandon Peters

WCIA — Illinois adds another one. For the second time in as many days, a grad transfer committed to the Illini. Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters announced on Tuesday night that he’s coming to Champaign. It follows Southern California grad transfer receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe’s announcement to attend Illinois on Monday.

“I want to thank the University of Michigan for the opportunity to represent the winged helmet,” Peters said on Instagram. “The memories and friendships that I made along this journey will last a lifetime. I am excited to announce that I will be going to grad school and playing my last two years at the University of Illinois.”

Peters played two seasons for the Wolverines, completing 58-of-110 passes for 680 yards to go along with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

The 6-foot-5, 230 pound pro style quarterback will compete for the starting spot along with incoming freshman Isaiah Williams, and redshirt freshmen Matthew Robinson and Coran Taylor.