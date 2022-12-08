CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball won their first Big Ten game of the year. The #19 Illini beat Rutgers at home 80-62. Sophomore Adalia McKenzie led for her team with a double double, with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Illinois head coach Shauna Green got her first B1G win. She says that the team is getting used to their identity, saying the team is understanding that if you defend and rebound at an elite level, they will be in a position to win games.

“I think that they’re getting it and I’m never going to be satisfied so we’re going to continue to try and fine tune everything, but I really do feel like right now, again, if you would’ve asked me even in the summer if I would’ve thought we’d get that identity this quick, I probably wouldn’t have thought that so I’m happy with that, but I’m never, I’m never happy,” Green said. “I’m happy, but I’m not happy.”

Illinois will play Butler on the road Sunday.