CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is ready to hear where they might be headed for a bowl game. The Illini find out on Sunday.

While they had hoped to be headed in Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship, the team finished the regular season with a win over Northwestern. Reggie Love III made a huge impact last weekend, with his season game high of 85 rushing yards. The running back took a lot of reps behind Chase Brown, stepping up when Josh McCray got injured early in the season. Love was second for the Illini in rushing yards, averaging 23 per game.

“Just do my job,” Love said. “That’s something we preach, something we talk about when we walk into the building. Do your job, man. I’ve kinda been the 2 all year, with Chase down, I know I got to go in and make plays.”

While Illinois may lose Chase Brown to the NFL next year, they’ll still have young running backs in Love and McCray.