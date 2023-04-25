URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball takes down DePaul 5-0 at home on Tuesday night. Illini’s Kelly Ryono set the tone for Illinois in the first inning. Ryono was 2-for-2 on the day with a pair of solo homeruns and a walk. Delaney Rummell also added to the homerun derby, with a homerun and three RBI going 1-for-3.

Defensively, Illinois was equally as strong. Addy Jarvis started in the circle, with two shutout innings for Illinois, giving up two hits and striking out two. Sydney Sickels picked up the win out of the bullpen with three shutout innings, allowing two hits.

Illinois will hit the road for their series at Penn State this weekend. First pitch is slated for Friday at 4:00 p.m. CT.