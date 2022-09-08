CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Offensive lineman Julian Pearl will be available to play against Virginia on Saturday. Illini head coach Bret Bielema said the left tackle was back at practice this week. The Danville native traveled to Bloomington for the Indiana game, but did not play. Bielema said with Pearl returning, this gives more depth to the offensive line.

“Gives us a little more depth on the offensive line,” Bielema said. “I think one of the highlights, though, has been the way that Jordan Slaughter the last two weeks has stepped in and I think it’s showing that we have some depth in the offensive line.”