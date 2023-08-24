CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini have some big shoes to fill in the run game. Chase Brown was the nation’s leading rusher last year. For red shirt sophomore Josh McCray, he’s ready to step up this season.

After an impressive freshman year, McCray got hurt last fall in the home opener against Wyoming. Now, he’s changed his body, building more muscle and is ready to step up big for his team offensively this year.

With Reggie Love III returning as well, plus adding Arthur native and true freshman Kaden Feagin, McCray thinks there will be more people carrying the ball this season.

“The rotation is going to be really good,” McCray said. “I mean, just getting guys in there with fresh legs, instead of just a guy, you know, taking 41, almost 50 carries. Because at the end of the day you want guys out there that go full speed each and every play and I feel like just the guys we have now in the running back room with the type of work ethic that we all have is good.”

“Just like we thought coming into it, Josh and Reggie are kind of at a different level, but Kaden Feagin is very impressive, so we’re kind of getting a little bit of everything and excited about the growth,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said.

Bielema also mentioned Gibson city native Aidan Laughery and red shirt freshman Ashton Hollins with impressive camps this far.