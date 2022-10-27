CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football (#17) has rested up from their bye week and are getting ready to take off to their next conference game versus Nebraska. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema says the team is looking good from an injury standpoint.

Sophomore running back Josh McCray was practicing all week. McCray has been out all season after getting hurt in the home opener. Reggie Love III also got banged up last game, but was back practicing. Bielema says with Chase Brown and those two, they’ll have to find a balance in the rush game.

“I think before the season we had a target rate that we were working with, but because he got knocked out so early, it was never really able to be put in play, so I think to add Josh into the equation is a big factor, but Reggie Love looks really good this week and obviously Chase has looked good all year so to find a balance we definitely don’t want to go back to a 41 for 5 straight weeks you just can’t maintain that,” Bielema said.

Illinois plays at Nebraska 2:30 on Saturday.