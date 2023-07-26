INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton earned Big Ten Preseason Honors. The junior is one of 10 to receive the accolade and one of five players from the Big Ten West.

This isn’t Newton’s first Big Ten honor. He also earned a consensus All-Big Ten first-team honors after the 2022 season, rounding out the season with a career-high of 62 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries.

The lineman started all 13 games for Illinois and earned second-team All-America status from Associated Press, CBS, PFF, and Walter Camp, and third-team All-America from Phil Steele.

Newton is also the first Illini to be named to the conference’s preseason list since Nate Scheelhaase in 2011.

Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, Minnesota’s Brevyn Spann-Ford and Tyler Nubin, and Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen rounded out the list of Big Ten West honorees, while Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, Michigan’s Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., and Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu are the conference’s Big Ten East representatives.