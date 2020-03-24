Illini’s Griffin announces transfer

WCIA — Illinois basketball player Alan Griffin is leaving the program. The sophomore sharp-shooter announced on Tuesday night his intent to transfer, saying he has entered the transfer portal.

“Illini Nation, I first want to start off by saying thank you and welcoming me with open arms and supporting me through the years,” Griffin wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I also want to thank the university, my teammates, the coaching staff and all of the staff.

“After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I wish all of the upcoming and current players and the coaching staff best of luck next season. Please respect my decision!”

Griffin led the Illini beyond arc percentage wise this past season, making 41 percent of his 3s. He was second on the team in makes with 47, only trailing Trent Frazier by four.

The New York native shined at Northwestern, scoring a career high 24 points. Griffin scored in double figures 10 times this season as the Illini’s best option off the bench, he averaged 18 minutes per game. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard only started one game, at Rutgers after Ayo Dosunmu went down with a leg injury.