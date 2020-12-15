Illini’s Green named First Team All-Big Ten, Brown Third Team

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois junior offensive lineman Kendrick Green was named an All-Big Ten First Team selection on Tuesday, becoming the first Illini since A.J. Jenkins in 2011 to receive the honor. Five Illini were recognized in the conference’s offensive award release, with running back Chase Brown taking third team honors. The other three are honorable mention picks (Mike Epstein, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe).

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚: pic.twitter.com/Yh6oFwV19y — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 15, 2020

Green is the first Illinois offensive lineman picked to the first team since Martin O’Donnell in 2007. It’s Green’s second award after an honorable mention season last year. The Peoria native has made 32 consecutive starts and is the second highest rated guard in the Big Ten according to PFF and 16th in the nation (min. 450 snaps).

Brown is the Big Ten’s third team running back after a breakout sophomore season. The Western Michigan transfer is fourth in the league in rushing yards (510) and eighth in yards per carry at 5.5.