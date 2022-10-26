CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is coming off a bye week and getting ready to head to Nebraska. The (3-4) Cornhuskers are 6th in total offense in the Big Ten.

Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon will have his hands full on Saturday, having to match up against Nebraska’s Trey Palmer, a top receiver in the Big Ten.

After being named earlier this week a Jim Thorpe award semi-finalist, Witherspoon says this is a breakout year for him and is up for the challenge.

“It’s just a great feeling knowing just to be a finalist for that award,” Witherspoon said. “That’s just a great accomplishment and that’s a moment to be remembered forever so it just feels so good knowing that I’m a finalist for that. It’s a good on good challenge. Ready to battle. He’s a great receiver. He has tremendous speed, great athlete. Just got to go out there and play ball, do what we do, do our job. They’re a great team. Records don’t define teams so we got to go out there and play because they’re going to give us a run for our money.”

The Illini play at 2:30 on Saturday at Nebraska.