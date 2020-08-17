CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Your Illini Nation Presents Lou’s Legacy, a 30-minute special celebrating the life of legendary Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson. Bret Beherns hosts, with Marlee Wierda reporting, as they talk with several former Illini players including Nick Anderson, Kenny Battle, Kendall Gill, Lowell Hamilton, Stephen Bardo and Deon Thomas. We also chat with former Illini coaches Lon Kruger, Bruce Weber and John Groce about their memories of Lou, as well as current coach Brad Underwood. Bret sits down with Mary Henson 1-on-1 to reflect on her nearly 66 year marriage with Lou.
