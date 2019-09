WCIA — The Your Illini Nation Pregame Show is on the road in New England for Illinois vs. UConn. The show starts at 1:30 CT and will conclude at 2:00.

Craig Choate anchors the coverage from the studio, with Bret Beherns on the field in East Hartford. Bret is joined by Jeremy Werner from IlliniInquirer.com and Robert Rosenthal of IlliniBoard.com.