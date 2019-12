CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois basketball has another chance at a marquee win and they're favored to do it. The Illini (6-3) host No. 5 Michigan Wednesday night at 8 p.m. and are predicted to beat the Wolverines by a point. A win would be the signature victory for head coach Brad Underwood in his third season in Champaign.

"This team, we're moving along," Illinois junior point guard Trent Frazier said. "I thought we did unbelievable that game (at Maryland). We're really happy with where we're at, we're not going to let that loss affect us. The physicality of what we had the other night at Maryland, that's what we need to come out with."