Your Illini Nation Pregame Show: Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WCIA) -- It’s an all important match-up in Minnesota. The Illini are still searching for their first conference win of the season and they’re looking to take down the undefeated Gophers in a game that they say could set the tone for the rest of the season.

"If we play well this game it could slingshot us through the rest of the Big Ten West and give us a good shot to compete with everyone in the Big Ten," Illinois junior linebacker Jake Hansen said. "And then I think if we don't show up it could hurt us, and we could lose a little confidence, but I think we're going to rise to the occasion."