CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Two of Illinois football's best players likely won't suit up with the team in full workouts this spring. Both Jake Hansen and Mike Epstein have not participated in either of the Illini's first two spring ball workouts, with Illinois head coach Bret Bielema saying he doesn't expect them to be available anytime soon.

Hansen announced earlier this month he was returning to Illinois for a 'super senior' season after originally declaring for the NFL Draft. The linebacker received a special NCAA waiver to pull his name out of the process.