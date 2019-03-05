Wittinger named All-Big Ten, Illini head to B1G tourney Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- For the third straight year, Alex Wittinger is an All-Big Ten player. The senior forward earned second team accolades from both league coaches and media on Monday, along with an all-defensive team nod.

Despite her success, the Illini (10-19, 2-16) are once again at the bottom of the Big Ten heading into this week's conference tournament. There has been some improvement, going from no wins last season to two Big Ten wins this year, but the squad says most of the progress has come off the court.

"We've continued to persevere and work hard throughout the season," Wittinger said. "We've never rolled over and we've never stopped and that's the only type of attitude you can have when you're going through a tough season."



"Even though we haven't won as many games as we wanted to this year we still have one game left to play, play our hearts out and give everything we've got," Illinois junior forward Ali Andrews said. "I think we've really improved overall as a team."

No. 14 seed Illinois plays No. 11 seed Purdue in Indianapolis at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on Big Ten Network.