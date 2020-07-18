Whitman challenges Illini Nation to wear masks: “It seems like such a simple thing”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman is asking for Illini Nation’s help to bring sports back quicker. During a Thursday briefing updating the school’s plan to play all fall sports, Whitman said several times he believes if people follow CDC protocols to wear a mask, social distance, and wash hands frequently, Illini sports have a better chance of being played.

“If we do the right things, if we stay distant, if we make good decisions about how much we circulate, ” Whitman said. “If we wear a mask, if we wash our hands, then we’ve got a chance to get back to doing the things we enjoy doing so much. And certainly for me, that’s enjoying Illinois sports.”

Whitman referenced an interview he saw from Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the Director of the CDC, who said, “If we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really think in the next four, six, eight weeks, we could bring this epidemic under control.”

“It seems like such a simple thing and it’s frustrating because we’ve been in this for months, right?” Whitman said. “You look around the world and I work out pretty early in the morning, I turn on the TV and they’re playing baseball in Korea. They’re playing soccer in England and here we are spinning our wheels and I think we’ve got to make a decision that we’re going to do what’s necessary to nip this thing in the bud.”