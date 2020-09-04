“We’re always locked in, but we see what’s going on and there needs to be change”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There should have been a football game at Memorial Stadium this week, instead the Illini are addressing the social issues in the United States. With the Big Ten postponing fall sports, the football team felt it was the perfect opportunity to march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green organized a march on Monday, which gained the support of hundreds in the community. This summer their were several protests around the country demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, and others. Green says he wished the team could’ve protested together sooner.

#Illini football players leading the march in Champaign today pic.twitter.com/exWTBQL7Br — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) August 31, 2020

“Me and my teammates, we’re always locked in, grinding, but we see what’s going on, and we see there needs to be change. So to turn away from football for a day, I think is really important,” said Green. “As a team we’re just going to get ready to play whenever that is.”

The team was supposed to practice on Monday, but decided to march instead. Other Illini at the protest also mentioned the focus this week was about addressing social injustice, and not the postponed season-opener.

“Just with everything going on right now, it feels like a time to put our attention to the real problems in the world and change things,” said Illini wide receiver Casey Washington.

The Illini returned to practice this week after marching on Monday. They were supposed to open the season September 3rd at Memorial Stadium against Ohio State.