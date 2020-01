CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- No. 19 Illinois basketball puts its Big Ten best six-game winning streak on the line Thursday night with Minnesota visiting State Farm Center at 6:30 p.m. The Illini (15-5, 7-2 B1G) are on its longest conference winning streak in 15. It's also the last time the program started league play 7-2.

"Everyone's coming for us, we're the hunted now," Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier said. "I just think it's important we stay focused and stay together as a team and just focus on what we're doing right now, and continue to get better."

"Getting there I think we've shown that we can be that team that's resilient on the road, and then I think we're a team that doesn't have to have a certain way to win," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "That's a toughness and a culture I hope never leaves."