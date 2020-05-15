WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast: Marlee and Me

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 8 of the WCIA 3-in-1 podcast, Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda chat Illinois football picking up two commitments this week, one for this fall and one for the Class of 2021. They also recap the Oskee Awards winners, including Ayo Dosunmu’s Dike Eddleman honor for the best male Illini athlete. Hear from Ayo, who chatted with the media over Zoom, as he breaks down his NBA Draft thought process. Bret and Marlee also discuss ‘The Last Dance’ and Illinois Sports Information Director Kent Brown helped facilitate Michael Jordan coming to Champaign to watch his son Jeffrey play for the Illini.
