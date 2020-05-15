WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast: Marlee and Me

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois seniors Taylor Edwards and Michael Paradise are the 2020 Big Ten Medal of Honor winners. The distinguished honor is the crowning achievement for one graduating male and one female at every conference school, recognizing success both in competition and in the classroom.

Edwards just wrapped up her fifth year as an Illini, playing one season with the women's basketball team after four as a pitcher with softball. The Arcola native helped softball make three NCAA tournament appearances, she's among the Illini all-time leaders in earned run average (3.41, ranking seventh), victories (37, seventh), pitching starts (61, seventh) and most appearances (101, sixth). On the basketball court, Edwards played in six games this past season, making an immediate impact as a leader for the Illini squad. She follows Illini all-time greats Ashley Berggren, Gia Lewis-Smallwood, Vanessa DiBernardo and Nicole Evans to win the Medal of Honor