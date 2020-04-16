Underwood on Ayo: “We will support him to the fullest extent”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is behind Ayo Dosunmu’s decision to declare for the NBA Draft. Dosunmu announced on Wednesday night he was going to test the waters but not hire an agent.

“Ayo epitomizes our culture with his work ethic and the way he handles himself on and off the court,” Underwood said in a statement on Thursday. “We will support him to the fullest extent as he goes through this process.”

Dosunmu has until June 3rd to decide whether to keep his name in the draft or come back to Champaign for his junior season. That could change though, with so many unknowns about the NBA Draft combine and process. The combine is currently scheduled for May 21-24 with the draft June 25.

“There are many uncertainties in the game of basketball right now, but I do know this; Ayo Dosunmu is forever a proud Fighting Illini,” Underwood said.

Dosunmu averaged a team best 16.6 points per game last season, helping the Illini finish the season with a 21-10 record, ending the year ranked (No. 21) for the first time since 2006. Illinois was a lock to make the NCAA tournament but never heard its name called on Selection Sunday after the season was canceled due to COVID-19.