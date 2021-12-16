Underwood believes defense key to next level

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Toughness was the key word from Illinois head coach Brad Underwood after the Illini’s close loss to Arizona last week.

Even with his pointed message to the team, the Illini are in good shape through 10 games. Three winnable games are still on their plate in December, with St. Francis (PA), Florida A&M, and Missouri. With a good head start in the Big Ten, Underwood believes one area of improvement will help his team above all others.

“It’s early December, we’re still 2-0 in league, and we can figure out what we can continue to work on to get better,” says Underwood. “We’re going to be a really good basketball team, but we have to be better defensively. You have transition, points in the paint, not being able to get a stop late. Those are the things we need to get dialed in on.”

The Illini have had a whole week to work on it. They will be back on the court Saturday to welcome St. Francis (PA).