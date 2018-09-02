Sunday No Huddle (9/2/18) Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Craig Choate and Robert Rosenthal of IlliniBoard.com discuss the 31-24 Illinois win over Kent State in week one.

Craig:

"I'm just going to come out and say it, that first half was against Kent State yesterday was the worst Illinois football I have seen in my four years."

ROBERT ROSENTHAL:

"Yeah, the closest thing I can think of is the Texas State game in Beckman's third year. They came out and look horrific, were down something like 17-3 to a bad Texas State team. Thunderstorm rolls through, game is delayed for an hour and a half and they come back and they're a different team. It was the same thing in this game."

Craig:

"To me it looked like the play calling was just completely different. They got Smalling and Bonner and Epstein and everyone involved in that second half."

ROSENTHAL:

"Yeah, they might have even opened up the playbook a little bit. They might have thought they could maybe go conservative and not have to show all the new offense yet in the first half and that obviously didn't work. So in the second half they really opened it up and spread the ball around."

Craig:

"Kind of the cloud hanging over yesterday was those suspensions to those guys, that could be a big deal."

ROSENTHAL:

"If you're without Lou Dorsey who was your big receiving threat last year, if you're without Bennett Williams and Nate Hobbs in the secondary, Lovie said they're suspended indefinitely, so if that's two, five, seven games, that's a huge hit to what they want to do this year. Because that's your best safety, your best cornerback, and your best tight end so that's a big one."