Sunday No Huddle (11/4/18)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- One week after being embarrassed by Maryland, the Illini had their way with Minnesota on Saturday in a 55-31 win. It was the first time Lovie Smith was in charge of defensive play calling, and it was a noticeable difference.

"I think with Coach Smith calling the plays it was a different feel to it," Nate Hobbs said. "We were bringing more pressure and we was more lively and I think most of the plays he was calling he was putting our athletes in the best position to make a play."

"I like it. Being more aggressive at some points of the game," Del'Shawn Phillips said. "Being tricky up front with our movements. It was just something that I like to keep the offense unbalanced, not really being predictable as a defense. That's something I liked out of today."

Craig Choate and Robert Rosenthal from IlliniBoard.com break down the game in the Sunday No Huddle.

Craig:

"Saturday is kind of what people were promised when they signed up for a Lovie Smith team."

ROBERT ROSENTHAL:

"Yes, it was the exact game that you expect, that you were told at Lovie's opening press conference, 'We're going to run the ball, we're going to play good defense'."

Craig:

"And this is all on the heels of a terrible three day span where you lost to Maryland, player got arrested, and you lost your defensive coordinator."

ROSENTHAL:

"Yeah, not just lost to Maryland, 700 yards to a Maryland team that book ended that with 100 yards either side in their other games so yeah to come off of that and the arrest and the defensive coordinator leaving, this really low point. To come out, at home, on Dad's Day, and not just put together a big performance but to put up 55 points, that's finally a statement in the other direction."

Craig:

"Other than that one game last year that Hardy missed, this is the first time Lovie has controlled the defense. How much of a difference was that?"

ROSENTHAL:

"I think it was. Obviously they were doing different things. Obviously it was way more blitzing than we had seen. Lovie does like to sit in a base defense, keep the ball in front of you, no big plays, force those turnovers as you're doing that. So he's still going to do that but I think he called all the right signals Saturday. Some of those blitzes, the few sacks, some of those were really important in certain parts of the game."

Craig:

"On the other side of the ball, AJ Bush kind of rejuvenated his season here at Illinois the last couple games."

ROSENTHAL:

"Feels like those two throws to Dominic Stampley last week, Maryland game's over and it's just garbage time, but he stopped pressing, he stopped short arming throws and he just sat back and played football. That carried forward to this week. He seems a lot more relaxed, doesn't have happy feet, he's just sitting in the pocket making the throws he needs to."