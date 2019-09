CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Illinois defense is giving the team a chance to win games, especially in the trenches. The Illini are 7th in the country in rushing defense, allowing an average of just 37 yards per game to opponents on the ground. The passing defense is where the Illini feel like the biggest improvement can be made heading into Saturday's third game of the season against Eastern Michigan.

"Just too many passing yards," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "The takeaways were big, Mike Marchese getting an interception. Dele Harding, big interception by him, but we could have done some more. We need to correct a few more things in the passing game."