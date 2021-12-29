Second straight Illinois women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team won’t play its game at No. 21 Iowa on Sunday, the second straight game postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Illini program. The Illini (5-7) were supposed to host No. 6 Maryland Thursday at State Farm Center but that game has also been postponed.

“The decision was made as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference, Illinois and Iowa Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with university, local and national officials and guidelines,” according to the release.

The conference will be in charge of rescheduling both games, if they can’t be made up, it will go as a no-contest, per the release and new Big Ten forfeiture policies released Tuesday.

Both the Illinois women’s and men’s basketball programs announced on Monday they are on a COVID-19 pause after the teams returned from Christmas break, where many players returned home. The next Illini women’s game is set for Jan. 6 at No. 25 Ohio State. The men are scheduled to travel to Minnesota on Sunday night.