Robinson ready to play if Peters can’t go in bowl game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Lovie Smith told reporters in Santa Clara last week that starting quarterback Brandon Peters was ‘pretty much out of the concussion protocol.’ The fourth year Illini coach added he’s hopeful Peters will be able to suit up in the Redbox Bowl in less than two weeks.

“Of course we’re a different team with him, he’s had an outstanding year,” Smith said.

Peters played in 10 of 12 games for the Illini (6-6, 4-5) this season, missing the Michigan and Northwestern with injuries. The Michigan grad transfer completed 54 percent of his passes, throwing for 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. When Peters wasn’t in, Matt Robinson took the majority of snaps as the back-up. The redshirt freshman started two games for Peters, appearing in eight games total. It was an up-and-down season for the California native filled with several highs and lows. Orchestrating a 25-0 second half run against the Wolverines was the highlight, only completing eight passes against Northwestern in the regular season finale the low.

Now Robinson heads into the bowl game with the same mindset as he’s had all year, making sure he’s ready to go if called upon.

“Just got to prepare like I’m the starter and give it all I’ve got,” Robinson said after practice on Monday. “Watching a lot of film, taking each rep 100 percent seriously and it’ll be good and I’ll be ready to go no matter what the circumstance is.”

Illinois faces Cal at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. CT.